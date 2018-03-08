Feature Articles

Prospectors Are Feeling More Positive

March 8, 2018

Mining developers often say the health of the mineral exploration industry can be judged by the number of people on the escalators at the annual Prospectors & Developers Association of Canada (PDAC) convention. This year,...

Nutrien Emerges From Agrium, PotashCorp Merger

February 17, 2018

Agrium and Potash Corp. of Saskatchewan (PotashCorp) have completed their merger of equals, creating Nutrien Ltd., the world’s largest provider of agricultural crop inputs and services. Plans for the merger were announced in...

