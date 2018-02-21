FeaturesLatest
Mining for America Becomes Local Politics
February 2018
State bill to end moratorium on sulfide mining prompts effort to clone development-thwarting...
Mine Worker Fatigue and Circadian Rhythms
February 2018
Strategizing to Cut Wear Costs and Problems
February 2018
A Simple Spin on Classification
February 2018
Southern Copper Wins Auction for Peru’s Michiquillay Project
February 21, 2018
Southern Copper Corp. (SCCO) won the public bidding process for the Michiquillay project in Cajamarca, Peru, according to ProInversion, the government’s investment agency. SCCO offered $400 million for the transfer price and 3%...
FLSmidth Launches SAGwise
February 21, 2018
Macmahon to Acquire TMM Group
February 15, 2018
Boart Longyear Gears Up for PDAC 2018
February 15, 2018
Nutrien Emerges From Agrium, PotashCorp Merger
February 17, 2018
Agrium and Potash Corp. of Saskatchewan (PotashCorp) have completed their merger of equals, creating Nutrien Ltd., the world’s largest provider of agricultural crop inputs and services. Plans for the merger were announced in...
Nevada Copper Finds Financing for Pumpkin Hollow
January 24, 2018
Vedanta Building Out India, Zambia Copper Facilities
January 24, 2018
Agnico Eagle Purchases Exploration Assets
January 24, 2018
