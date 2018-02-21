Feature Articles

Features

Latest

Breaking News

Breaking News

Latest

Southern Copper Wins Auction for Peru’s Michiquillay Project

February 21, 2018

Southern Copper Corp. (SCCO) won the public bidding process for the Michiquillay project in Cajamarca, Peru, according to ProInversion, the government’s investment agency. SCCO offered $400 million for the transfer price and 3%...

Leading Developments

Leading Developments

Latest

Nutrien Emerges From Agrium, PotashCorp Merger

February 17, 2018

Agrium and Potash Corp. of Saskatchewan (PotashCorp) have completed their merger of equals, creating Nutrien Ltd., the world’s largest provider of agricultural crop inputs and services. Plans for the merger were announced in...

Mining News From Around the World

Insights on relevant

industry issues

News from equipment

and technology suppliers

Executives & Managers

shaping the mining business

Ideas for mining more

safely and effectively

The latest on

mining industry kit

New discoveries

around the world

Ideas for improving

capacity and recovery

Commodity reports and

current metal prices

Updates from coal

operators worldwide

Subscribe

Print Edition (Free)

Weekly eNewsletter

Digital Edition

Calendar

Calendar

Follow Us